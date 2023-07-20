Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environment: Maryam Aurangzaib

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzaib on Thursday announced the formulation of a new Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law after extensive consultation of the incumbent government with all stakeholders during last one year having prime objective to benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzaib on Thursday announced the formulation of a new Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law after extensive consultation of the incumbent government with all stakeholders during last one year having prime objective to benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment in the country.

Addressing at the National Assembly after the introduction of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the minister emphasized the current government's unwavering commitment to a media landscape that is unbiased and accountable.

She expressed her appreciation to the august house and extended thanks to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Cabinet for taking the matter of journalist-related legislation seriously since assuming power last year. This legislation marks a significant step towards empowering journalists and ensuring a media that operates with responsibility and integrity.

She said that amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 will play a crucial role in reshaping the media landscape in Pakistan, ensuring accuracy, fairness, and accountability in media reporting and safeguarding the rights of media professionals and citizens alike.

She said that the government has proposed amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law, introducing modifications in 9 sections and adding 5 new sections.

In the amended version, significant changes have been made to Sections 2, 6, 8, 11, 13, 24, 26, 27, and 29 of the PEMRA law. Additionally, 5 new sections, including Section 20, 20-A, 29-A, 30-B, and 39-A, have been included.

The amendments in the bill she said, aimed at widening the scope of news coverage, allowing the inclusion of verified news, tolerance, economic progress, and child-related content in electronic media publications.

She said that according to the modified law, electronic media will be required to promote tolerance and inclusivity through authentic news reporting.

She said, the news content related to general development, energy, and economic progress are also included in the media publications.

She said, section 5 has been amended to ensure timely payment of salaries to employees in the electronic media sector. It required electronic media employers to make the required payments within two months.

Furthermore, Section 20-A enforces timely payment of salaries to employees in the electronic media and provides protection to the employees from non-payment by any broadcast media outlet.

Earlier ITNE covers only employees of newspaper, but now, in the new Section 20-B, electronic media has been mandated to promptly comply with all decisions and directives related to the timely payment of salaries for PEMRA and the Council of Complaints.

The minister said now the employees of electronic channels can challenge non payment of their dues/salaries. This measure will ensure the enforcement of these financial obligations to protect the rights of media employees.

In case of non-payment, she said, both the federal and provincial governments are prohibited from providing government advertisements to the relevant electronic media.

Maryam said under the new amendment, representation is being given to Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in PEMRA and Council of Complaints. For the first time representation is also given to women in the PEMRA by law, she said.

The minister said, the position of the affected person will also be presented in the same manner in case of any disinformation against them. Section 12 also defines 'misinformation' as information that has been proven false or published mistakenly.

Any violation of Article 19, which protects freedom of expression, will be considered as 'serious violation' under this bill, she added.

The amended law will grant authority to the Chairman, any member, or officer of the commission to issue licenses for broadcast media outlets, but this will not include any power to issue, revoke, or terminate licenses for cable tv networks.

She said to resolve complaints and grievances, complaint councils will be established at the federal and provincial capitals, ensuring timely payment and government advertisement, and protecting media employees' rights.

The minister said under the new section 29A, penalties of up to Rs. one million to Rs, 10 million can be imposed for serious violations. Concerned provinces can appeal against PEMRA's decisions in the respective High Courts, she said.

She said that misinformation and disinformation impact the citizens of Pakistan. "We started working on the preparation of the PEMRA Bill in April 2022," she added.

She said that the Joint Action Committee includes media owners, Broadcasters Association, PFUJ, and CPNE. She said that consultations with all stakeholders continued for a year on this law.

She said that Minister for Law and Justice Azam Tarar, played a significant role in the preparation of the bill.

The Minister expressed her appreciation to the media for their collaborative efforts in formulating the newly introduced law.

Recalling the then opposition parties protest during past government tenure, she said, they staged protest outside the parliament against the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA). The enactment of this controversial law was successfully prevented during that time she added.

She said that through amendments, the bill now incorporates a comprehensive definition of "Disinformation," The Minister explained that "Disinformation" refers to news that is unverified, misleading, fabricated, or deceitful. Additionally, news created for personal, political, or financial gain or intended to harass someone will also fall under the category of "Disinformation,".

The definition of "Disinformation" also encompasses the viewpoint of the affected person.

Furthermore, the perspective of the affected person will be presented or covered when addressing any case of "Disinformation," she said.