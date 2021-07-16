UrduPoint.com
Revival of Silk Road, main theme of Tashkent conference : Fawad

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that strengthening of regional connectivity and revival of the historic Silk Road were the main themes of two-day conference on regional connectivity held at Uzbekistan capital Tashkent.

Talking to the media persons here,he said that in the past the Silk Road was major artery of trade and this road linked South Asia with Tashkent via Kabul. With the restoration of Silk Road, South Asia,Central Asia and Europe would be linked and a big network of international trade would be established, he added.

The minister said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan President that besides the road network, a rail link should also be established for furthering regional connectivity and people to people contacts.

He said that representatives of over 60 countries participated in the conference.Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, foreign ministers of 20 countries attended the conference.

The International Conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities " was organised at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The forum was aimed at strengthening historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between Central andSouth Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of the bothregions.

