Revocation Of IIOJK's Special Status Coincides With Steep Rise In Human Rights Violations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The unilateral and unconstitutional scrapping of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status has coincided with a steep rise in the infringement of fundamental and human rights in the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that 428 innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets from 5 August 2019 to 31 August 2021 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The honor and dignity of the Kashmiri people have been compromised and downgraded on every account particularly after the spiteful measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019, the report said.

The months, the report added, that followed August 5, 2019, measures saw a steep rise in human rights violations of people in the face of disallowing people to pray, blocking communication channels, and snatching exclusive job rights of local youth.

Kashmiri youth are being killed regularly by Indian troops in fake encounters and during a so-called cordon and search operations in the backdrop of the RSS-backed Modi regime's actions on 5 August 2019 and thereafter.

As many as 95,861 Kashmiris have been martyred from Jan 1989 to August 2021 as impunity enjoyed by Indian troops under draconian laws has emboldened them to commit systematic rights violations in IIOJK, it deplored.

India claims to be the world's largest democracy but is openly violating every human rights principle in the occupied territory, the report concluded.

