Revocation Of J&K Most Fascist Act In Global History:Dr Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik on Tuesday termed revocation of Occupied Jammu Kashmir's special status on Aug 5, 2019 the most fascist act which retained no example in the world history.

Talking to APP here, he said Modi must have to withdraw from his 'draconian constitutional amendment' saying that resolution of Kashmir dispute was only possible as per UNSC resolutions, through a fair and impartial plebiscite under U.N. auspices.

Akhtar Malik said Prime Minister Modi - who was closely working in line with the ideology of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party — has forcibly hold occupation of the valley which was not only unfair, against international laws.

"Not only hundreds, millions of its people have sacrificed their lives and I'm sure that their sacrifices wouldn't go to waste rather would bear fruits in terms of liberation from clutches of brute Indian forces".

He said "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan what founder of the country had envisioned in his life." He said agenda of our country couldn't be accomplished without Kashmir, adding that the entire world has started backing our stance over strife-torn issue with the passage of time.

The minister lauded PM Imran Khan' 'gigantic role' as the way he raised the issue on international fora kept no example in earlier history of the country.

He said that the PM has linked trade with India to revival of special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said that incumbent government had unilaterally suspended trade with India in August 2019 to protest the changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

