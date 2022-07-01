UrduPoint.com

Riaz Hussain Pirzada Meets Abdullah Fadil

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Riaz Hussain Pirzada meets Abdullah Fadil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada had a meeting with Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Country Representative in Pakistan here on Friday.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further enhance their working collaboration for protection and promotion of child rights, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Government of Pakistan through the Economic Affairs Division has signed Pakistan-UNICEF Country Program 2018-22. Under this program, two-year Rolling Work Plan (2021-22) has been signed between Ministry of Human Rights and UNICEF. Goals of this work plan are the prevention and protection of children from abuse at ICT level.

Mr. Fadil acknowledged Pakistan's efforts for realization of child rights. He expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing projects and said that UNICEF would extend its maximum support and assistance towards Ministry of Human Rights for the cause of child rights. He said that there was a need to engage more and more stakeholders and social mobilisers to create awareness on child rights and prevention of child abuse.

Minister for Human Rights thanked and appreciated UNICEF team for their perpetual support, collaboration and coordination for development activities in the country.

He outlined government's commitment to the promotion of child rights. Minister stated that Child Labor Survey that is being conducted with the help of UNICEF would play an instrumental role in generating data on child issues leading towards better policy formulation.

He further said that Ministry of Human Rights is working with an agenda to make the capital a child friendly city that would serve as a model for other provincial governments and for this purpose, strengthening and revamping of the Child Protection Institute and National Commission on the Rights of Child is well under way.

Islamabad Child Protection Act, 2018 was enacted to provide protection services to the vulnerable children at ICT level. Under Section 10 of the Act, The Child Protection Institute (CPI) was established under the Ministry of Human Rights to prevent abuse, maltreatment, injury and exploitation of children. CPI was made functional with the support of UNICEF. The main objectives of CPI were to rescue and provide safe shelter, psycho-social, reunification and referral services.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

13 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

50 minutes ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

53 minutes ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

1 hour ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.