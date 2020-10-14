Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan calls for reducing shipping charges

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has shown their concern over the sudden increase in charges by shipping companies and called for reducing these charges

According to a press release, the increase in shipping charges had become difficult for rice exporters to compete in the international market.

The association urged the government to intervene and provide relief to the rice export sector --which is second largest foreign exchange earner.