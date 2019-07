A man was killed in a road accident at new Lorry Adda here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :.

According to Rescue-1122, Rasheed, resident of 3-Kasi was driving rickshaw when a rashly driven bus hit his tri-vehicle.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case against the driver after taking bus into custody.