Rickshaw-truck collision claims two lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two women were killed,while another injured in rickshaw-truck collision in Shahnikdar police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Two women were killed,while another injured in rickshaw-truck collision in Shahnikdar police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that a rickshaw was on its way from Shahnikar to Sobhaga when it collided with a speeding truck near chak 154 NB, leaving Satta Bibi and Asia Bibi dead on the spot, while rickshaw driver Muhammad Ramzan suffered injuries.

The accused truck driver fled from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ Sillanwali hospital.

Police registered case.