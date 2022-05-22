Riphah University awards degrees to 900 graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Riphah International University's on second day of its 16th Convocation held here awarded degrees to as many as 900 students who graduated in Management Sciences, Computing, Engineering & Applied Sciences, and Social Sciences and Humanities.

Among these students, 79 students received Gold Medals. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation was Chief Guest, he awarded all Gold Medals.

On this occasion, the Chief Guest Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib hailed the graduated students and their families for their constant hard work and congratulated them on their achievements.

He said that our youth can build Pakistan as a model society on the pattern of the State of al-Madina with their creative ideas and expertise in technical subjects.

He further mentioned that Riphah International University should start a course on "Moakhaat" because students should know the purpose of this and how they can implement this in our society for the prosperity of the brotherhood.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University talked about the academic progress of University. During the academic year faculty members produced 426 papers, published in impact journals.

The Riphah University started in 1996 with very meager resources and with first batch of 72 students in Medical College, Alhamdulillah now Riphah has 146 programs offered by various departments of the university and about 23,000 students.

The University has been ranked in the second position by Higher Education Commission in the general category.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Khan the Chancellor of Riphah International University has shared the vision behind Riphah International University and IIMCT.

He mentioned about the Founding Chancellor Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan pioneering contribution in establishment of educational institutions with inculcation of Islamic ethical values, and quality education in scientific and technical subjects.

He also praised Riphah International University's academic leadership for their efforts to uplift the institute through Riphah's Aspired Student Model and Riphah's Teacher competencies.

Brig (R) Salim Ahmed Khan, Registrar of Riphah International University conducted the proceedings of the 16th convocation in befitting manners and thanked all the committee members for organizing the successful ceremony.