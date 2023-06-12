UrduPoint.com

Riphah University Invites Applications For Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Riphah University invites applications for admissions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Riphah International University Faisalabad campus has invited applications for admission 2023 to various 4-year programmes of BSc, BS, MS, MBA, MPhil and PhD.

A spokesman for Faisalabad Campus said here on Monday that eligible candidates could apply online on university website https://online.riphahfsd.edu.pk while prospectus/ admission forms were also available at the admission office, which could be obtained during office hours.

He said that the university had offered admission to BSc Electrical Engineering, BSc Electrical Engineering Technology, BS Mathematics, BS Physics, BS Chemistry, BS Biochemistry, BS Botany, BS Zoology, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Psychology, BS English, BS Islamic Studies, BS urdu, BS Criminology, BS Sociology, BS Mass Communication, BS Media Studies, BS International Relations, BS Economics, BS sports Sciences, BS Computer Sciences, BS Software Engineering, BS Information Technology, BS Cyber Security, Bachelor in Computer Arts, BS Medical Imaging Technology, BS Medical Lab Technology, BS Human Nutrition & Dietetics, BS food Sciences & Technology, BS Biotechnology, BS Accounting and Finance, BBA, MBA Executive, MS Management Sciences, MS Accounting & Finance, MS Human Nutrition & Dietetics, MS Food Sciences & Technology, MS Medical Laboratory Sciences, MS Computer Science, MS Software Engineering, MS Information Technology, MS Media Studies, Pharm-D, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advance Diploma Clinical Psychology, MPhil English (Literature), MPhil English (Linguistics), MPhil Islamic Studies, MPhil Urdu, MPhil Sociology, MPhil education, MPhil Clinical Psychology, MPhil Mathematics, MPhil Physics, MPhil Chemistry, MPhil Biochemistry, MPhil Zoology, PhD English Linguistics, PhD Sociology, PhD Urdu, PhD Islamic Studies, PhD Psychology, PhD Management Science, PhD Mathematics, PhD Physics, PhD Chemistry and PhD Biochemistry.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university helpline number 041-111-111-002 or from admission office situated at Satiana Road, he added.

