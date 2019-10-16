UrduPoint.com
Riphah University Joins Hands With Ufone For Call Center Solutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:51 PM

Riphah university joins hands with Ufone for call center solutions

Riphah International University joins hands with Ufone to provide services to the students through their call centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):Riphah International University joins hands with Ufone to provide services to the students through their call centre.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the contract signing ceremony was held at the Riphah University's Campus in Islamabad.

Executive Director Engineer Asadullah Khan of Riphah University, Atif Ishaque, General Manager Customer Services of Ufone, Dr Muhammad Yousaf Siddiqui, Director Marketing of Riphah University, Sadrudin Salim, Head of Business Development of Ufone attended the ceremony.

The call centre will allow callers to get information about university 7 days a week and for longer hours. During the discussion, ideas were exchanged on how they can work together and play their part in improving the education sector in Pakistan.

