Rise In Construction Cost Hampering FGEHA Projects: Senate Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Rise in construction cost hampering FGEHA projects: Senate body told

Ministry of Housing and Works on Monday said due to unprecedented rise in cost of construction material the work on Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) projects was hampered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works on Monday said due to unprecedented rise in cost of construction material the work on Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) projects was hampered.

The Ministry officials told the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works that met here with Haji Hidayatullah in the chair.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the price adjustment included in the contract in line with Pakistan Engineering Council standard price adjustment guidelines did not cover the current escalation of construction goods.

The Committee members took strong notice of phenomenally slow progress and stressed the need for rate analysis.

A sub-Committee was formed by senate body to review the matter in detail and directed to submit rate analysis of all the projects.

Discussing details of Pak PWD funds utilised for Malakand Division in the past 15 years the Committee showed concern regarding documentation and directed the Ministry to provide details related to the whole province in the next meeting.

Regarding the Housing Project at Mauza Tamma and Morian, the matter was taken up by the Committee to ensure that the aggrieved are compensated.

It was asserted that numerous measures have been taken by FGEHA in this regard. The matter of the murder of the land owner, it was asserted must be referred to law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry recommended that compensation must be paid on the basis of the report given by the Deputy Commissioner and Inspector General of Police.

Discussing details of projects of Ministry of Housing and works in Sindh, the Committee recommended that allocated funds for the province must be reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saifullah Abro, Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai, Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Muhammad Qasim, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Afnan Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works along with its attached departments and agencies.

