Rism-e-Ghusl Hujra Itikaf Of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Held

Published January 29, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Rism-e-Ghusl Hujra Itikaf in connection with the 811th annual Urs ceremony of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, was held at Data Darbar here on Sunday.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Advocate Khalid Khursheed, Director General Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Data Darbar Mosque Khateeb Ramzan Sialvi, Tahir Maqsood, other officers and a large number of devotees were also present on the occasion.

They also offered special dua for the development, progress and stability of the country.

Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari while addressing the ceremony said that extremism would be eradicated with the correct communication of the teachings of Sufis. He said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishtiwas the pioneer of Qafila Sharia and Tariqat in the subcontinent and founder of the biggest socialrevolution in the subcontinent.

