Rival tribal groups end years long enmity in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Two rival tribal groups of Mullased, Mohmand Tehsil, on Wednesday ended their years long enmity due to the efforts of a local jirga.

The people belonging to the groups of Malik Aziz and Yar Zaman hugged one another pledging to live like brothers here at a grand jirga.

Member of the National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sattar Khan, SHO Zarif Khan, and tribal people were present in large number.