RMI's Allied Colleges Conclude Colourful Literary Week Celebrating Culture, Talent
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Rehman Medical Institute's (RMI) Allied Health Colleges Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS), and Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS) concluded their annual literary week on Saturday, marking a vibrant celebration of culture, artistic expression, and student talent.
The week-long event offered a variety of activities, fostering cultural awareness and providing a platform for students to showcase their creativity.
Renowned urdu and Pashto poets, including Nasir Ali Sayed, Bakhtzada Danish, Munir Buneri, Afsar Afghan and others captivated audiences with their powerful wordplay.
A thought-provoking poster competition explored diverse healthcare issues, showcasing the dedication of students from nursing, rehabilitation sciences, and allied health programs.
A special 'Paint It Right' workshop and exhibition allowed students to hone their artistic skills and proudly display their creations.
The 'Trend Tradition Carnival' showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Traditional attire, exquisite handicrafts, and delicious local delicacies provided a glimpse into the region's unique identity.
Besides a debate competition, a digital book corner, and the launch of Dr Tariq Saeed Mufti were also part of this splendid week.
The event was organized by the team led by Chief Organizer Muhammad Imshad Khan, with organizers Rehana Nayab, Muhammad Numan, Hoor Ali Kakar, and Shazia Gul. Student organizers Yousaf ul islam, Muhammad Musa, Azmat Ali Khan, and Muhammad Shayan played a pivotal role in the success of this event.
Director RCN, Seelay Srak Rehman expressed her pride in the event's success and said that the week aimed to cultivate cultural understanding for student talent.
Students from all three colleges participated and showcased the diverse cultures of Pakistan's provinces.
'RMI's Got Talent' and a short film festival kept the audience entertained, while a poetry session brought the RMI community together to celebrate language and diverse perspectives.
Director RCN acknowledged the challenges of organising such a large-scale event but emphasized the dedication of staff and students from all colleges as the key to its success.
