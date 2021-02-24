RMO directs TMOs to wash roads of city, improve cleanliness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Municipal Officer (RMO) Alamzeb Khan Wednesday directed all Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to improve cleanliness in their areas and wash roads in the city so that dust may not accumulate on the roads.

Presiding over a meeting at the Town-III office in which administrators of four towns of Peshawar including Fakhrul islam, Administrator of Town III, Qadeer Naseer, Administrator of Town II and Mian Shafiq, Director General of City District Government were present. Rehman, WSSP officers and TMOs at divisional level also attended the meeting.

He directed all TMOs to further improve the sanitation situation in their respective areas, warning that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He further asked TMOs to ensure presence of the staff keep the areas clean and dispose of garbage in a timely manner.