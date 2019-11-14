Road accident claims three lives in Karachi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A car and a trolley collision on Thursday claimed life of three persons besides critically injuring two others including a women near Super Highway in Karachi.

According to Rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Amir, Rashid and Ajmal, a private news channel reported.

The sources said the accident occurred due to over speeding. Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.