Road Accident Claims Three Lives In Karachi
Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A car and a trolley collision on Thursday claimed life of three persons besides critically injuring two others including a women near Super Highway in Karachi.
According to Rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Amir, Rashid and Ajmal, a private news channel reported.
The sources said the accident occurred due to over speeding. Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.