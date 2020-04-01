UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Kills One, Injures Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Road accident kills one, injures two

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries as mini van turned turtle near Langar Sarai Jhung Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini van was going to Jhung from Rangpur carrying hen and suddenly overturned due to over speeding near Langar Sarai Jhung Road.

As a result, 28 years old Muhammad Moeen s/o Allah Yar died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh.

While the body of the deceased was handed over to heirs.

APP /shn-sak

