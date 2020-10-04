UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Kills Three In Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three people died while another critically injured when a loaded truck fell into a deep gorge at Karakoram Highway (KKH) Glubanda Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a loaded truck No. GZR-181 which was heading towards Basham from Dasu fell into a deep ravine at KKH Gulubanda when the driver lost his control over the truck.

Resulting in three persons including Fazal ur Rehman and Barkat Ali residents of Shang Basham and another unknown person died at the spot while driver Fazlullah sustained critical injuries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan Muhammad Sulman Khan along with DSP Ashiq Hussain Khan and police force of Dobeer Khur police station reached the spot. Despite a difficult gorge where approach for the rescuer was very difficult, Police and locals have rescued the injured and recovered the dead bodies and shifted them to Basham hospital.

Later the two dead bodies were shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Ranolian and handed over to the families.

More Stories From Pakistan

