UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roads Construction In Gulshan-e-Iqbal Under PM's Special Development Fund Continues

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Roads construction in Gulshan-e-Iqbal under PM's special development fund continues

The construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis continued on Tuesday under the Prime Minister's special development fund

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis continued on Tuesday under the Prime Minister's special development fund.

MPA Arsalan Taj visited Rashid Minhas Service Road to review the work, according to a communiqu�.

He said that the construction of roads was continue in NA-243 constituency of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He directed to expand a service road in view of heavy traffic flow to facilitate the people.

Arsalan Taj said that the service road remained jammed because of the commercial activities in the area.

The residents faced difficulties owing to the traffic issues in the area, he said adding that the construction work of road would be completed before the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Road Traffic Rashid NA-243

Recent Stories

UK Wants Positive, Yet 'Calibrated' Relationship W ..

28 seconds ago

Chinese vaccine recipients to enjoy easier visa ap ..

30 seconds ago

India to Continue Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vacc ..

34 seconds ago

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa's largest ethnic group, Zulus await n ..

7 minutes ago

Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as country resumes ro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.