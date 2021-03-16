The construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis continued on Tuesday under the Prime Minister's special development fund

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The construction of roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis continued on Tuesday under the Prime Minister's special development fund.

MPA Arsalan Taj visited Rashid Minhas Service Road to review the work, according to a communiqu�.

He said that the construction of roads was continue in NA-243 constituency of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He directed to expand a service road in view of heavy traffic flow to facilitate the people.

Arsalan Taj said that the service road remained jammed because of the commercial activities in the area.

The residents faced difficulties owing to the traffic issues in the area, he said adding that the construction work of road would be completed before the holy month of Ramazan.