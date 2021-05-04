UrduPoint.com
Robber Arrested In Police Encounter In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:07 PM

One robber was arrested while another managed to escape after encounter with dolphin force in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :One robber was arrested while another managed to escape after encounter with dolphin force in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that two motorcyclists snatched cash of Rs.30,000/- from a citizen near Punjab Medical College late night and escaped from the scene. On getting information,a dolphin team reached the spot and started chasing the outlaws.

They encircled the criminals near Railway Colony Tariqabad and directed them to surrender but the outlaws opened fire at the police party.

The dolphin force retaliated and during this encounter, one of the bandits received injuries and fell down on the ground while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured robber who was later on identified as Atif alias Ali, resident of Chak No.66-JB and he was shifted to hospital.

A special police team was constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapee identified as Shoaib alias Shibi resident of Susan Road.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the dolphin Jawans who took part in the encounter.

