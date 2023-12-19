Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

Levies Force arrested an alleged robber and recovered a stolen bike from his possession in Kalat Town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Levies Force arrested an alleged robber and recovered a stolen bike from his possession in Kalat Town on Tuesday.

According to a Levies Force source, a man informed the patrolling Levies Force that a robber snatched his bike from him and fled away.

The Levies Force chased and apprehended him along with a stolen motorbike at the police area.

The arrested robber was handed to police for further investigation.