Robber Held With Stolen Bike In Kalat
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Levies Force arrested an alleged robber and recovered a stolen bike from his possession in Kalat Town on Tuesday.
According to a Levies Force source, a man informed the patrolling Levies Force that a robber snatched his bike from him and fled away.
The Levies Force chased and apprehended him along with a stolen motorbike at the police area.
The arrested robber was handed to police for further investigation.