Robber Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Robber killed by own accomplice in encounter

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A criminal booked with 53 grave crimes was killed by the firing of his accomplice during an encounter, police said.

Aamir was inter- provincial gangster wanted to Thana City A-division Sadar Chishtiyan, Ahmed Yaar, Qabola, Shafiqa Abad, Shahdara town Rang Shah, Malika Hans, City Depalpur, Sadar Depalpur and Gaggu police stations for robbery, theft and murder.

He was being removed from Vehari to district jail Okara when the four accused ambushed the police van to release their fellow under custody. Police retaliated in the claim of defence that led to the killing of the said robber in the fire exchange.

Police constituted multiple teams to arrest accomplices of the dead accused.

