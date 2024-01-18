Robber Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A criminal booked with 53 grave crimes was killed by the firing of his accomplice during an encounter, police said.
Aamir was inter- provincial gangster wanted to Thana City A-division Sadar Chishtiyan, Ahmed Yaar, Qabola, Shafiqa Abad, Shahdara town Rang Shah, Malika Hans, City Depalpur, Sadar Depalpur and Gaggu police stations for robbery, theft and murder.
He was being removed from Vehari to district jail Okara when the four accused ambushed the police van to release their fellow under custody. Police retaliated in the claim of defence that led to the killing of the said robber in the fire exchange.
Police constituted multiple teams to arrest accomplices of the dead accused.
Recent Stories
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3 bln pact in diverse fields2 minutes ago
-
319 farmers booked over water theft12 minutes ago
-
Four of a family suffered burns22 minutes ago
-
Saudi foreign minister calls on PM Kakar22 minutes ago
-
Canals desilting campaign launched in Khushab:22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
Unidentified woman found dead32 minutes ago
-
Filling stations warned against overcharging, hoarding32 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in family brawl32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city32 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 509 more connections engaged in power theft, issued detection bills42 minutes ago
-
BISP survey begins in Sargodha42 minutes ago