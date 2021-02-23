Robber killed by own accomplice in police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A suspected robber was killed by firing of own accomplice during police encounter when they were looting commoners after setting up picket near Government High school Kotla Chakar in limits of Jalalpur Sadar police station.

According to police, when it reached to the concerned locality, robbers started opening fire that forced the police team to take shelter behind concrete bar built at the road side.

In the meantime, a robber who later being identified as Babar alias Babri, son of Ghulam Farid, resident of Moza Noraja Bhutta, was spotted in injured condition as he was reportedly hit by bullet by own accomplice.

Soon after a few minutes, the wounded burglar succumbed to injuries.

Three other accomplices of the deceased robber were fled the scene alongwith weapons by CG- 125 bike carrying no number plate.

Police have recovered a 30 bore pistol and a motorbike without number from the place. The dead body was brought to THQ hospital Jalalpur for autopsy, while investigation was started what it claimed.