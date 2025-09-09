Robber killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) One robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that three armed bandits were on their looting spree near Chak No.115-GB when the elite force team reached after receiving information. The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing by taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground.

The police immediately shifted the injured to hospital when his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness but in vain and he breathed his last during treatment.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for his identification and arrest of his accomplices, he added.