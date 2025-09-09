DC Chiniot Highlights Flood Relief Efforts
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, has provided an update on the district administration's efforts to rehabilitate flood victims.
While talking to media on Tuesday, according to Gondal, timely evacuation efforts saved lives, and no direct fatalities were reported due to the flood. The administration has been working tirelessly to provide relief to affected households, with 5,000 families receiving food and three quality meals daily, courtesy of philanthropists' cooperation, he informed.
He also mentioned that the district administration has implemented a cooked food model, which has been successful in other flood-affected districts of the Faisalabad division. When ground communication was disrupted, the administration successfully distributed rations using helicopters.
Efforts are underway to restore routes, with six teams working to clear roads. To date, 14 out of 25 damaged roads have been restored, and the remaining roads are expected to be restored within three to four days, he further added.
Emergency measures are in place to ensure a 100% supply of fodder for livestock. Additionally, 2,500 tents have been distributed among flood victims, providing them with shelter. The administration is prioritizing the opening of schools in flood-affected areas. An Urban Unit team will soon visit affected areas to conduct a regular survey.
On this occasion, Gondal also expressed gratitude for the media's positive reporting, which has boosted morale.
APP/mha/378
