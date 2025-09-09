Open Menu

DC Chiniot Highlights Flood Relief Efforts

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM

DC Chiniot highlights flood relief efforts

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, has provided an update on the district administration's efforts to rehabilitate flood victims.

While talking to media on Tuesday, according to Gondal, timely evacuation efforts saved lives, and no direct fatalities were reported due to the flood. The administration has been working tirelessly to provide relief to affected households, with 5,000 families receiving food and three quality meals daily, courtesy of philanthropists' cooperation, he informed.

He also mentioned that the district administration has implemented a cooked food model, which has been successful in other flood-affected districts of the Faisalabad division. When ground communication was disrupted, the administration successfully distributed rations using helicopters.

Efforts are underway to restore routes, with six teams working to clear roads. To date, 14 out of 25 damaged roads have been restored, and the remaining roads are expected to be restored within three to four days, he further added.

Emergency measures are in place to ensure a 100% supply of fodder for livestock. Additionally, 2,500 tents have been distributed among flood victims, providing them with shelter. The administration is prioritizing the opening of schools in flood-affected areas. An Urban Unit team will soon visit affected areas to conduct a regular survey.

On this occasion, Gondal also expressed gratitude for the media's positive reporting, which has boosted morale.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

3 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

1 hour ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

1 hour ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

1 hour ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

5 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

1 hour ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

1 hour ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan