KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive monthly performance review meeting of district departments at the DC Office.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioners, TMAs, WSSC Kohat, and representatives from various departments such as Agriculture, Health, Education, and food.

Each department presented its performance report, which underwent thorough scrutiny.

During the meeting, Mehsood sought detailed progress reports from each department, emphasizing public welfare projects, provision of basic amenities, sanitation, and improvements in health and education.

This exercise aimed to assess the effectiveness of departmental initiatives and identify areas for improvement.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated departments and officers that excelled in their performance, while also providing guidance to others to enhance their work quality.

