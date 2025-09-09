Pakistan denounces Israeli attack on Doha, says DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Doha, terming it a flagrant breach of international law and humanitarian principles.

In a statement issued here from the DPM's Office, Senator Ishaq Dar said the targeting of civilians and sovereign territory was “an indefensible act of aggression.

”

He stressed that such actions not only endanger innocent lives but also undermine peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times,” the deputy prime minister affirmed, adding that Islamabad stands in full solidarity with the Qatari leadership and its citizens.

Dar underscored that Pakistan has consistently opposed such violations and called on the international community to take urgent steps to prevent further escalation.