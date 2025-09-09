Open Menu

Pakistan Denounces Israeli Attack On Doha, Says DPM Ishaq Dar

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan denounces Israeli attack on Doha, says DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Doha, terming it a flagrant breach of international law and humanitarian principles.

In a statement issued here from the DPM's Office, Senator Ishaq Dar said the targeting of civilians and sovereign territory was “an indefensible act of aggression.

He stressed that such actions not only endanger innocent lives but also undermine peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times,” the deputy prime minister affirmed, adding that Islamabad stands in full solidarity with the Qatari leadership and its citizens.

Dar underscored that Pakistan has consistently opposed such violations and called on the international community to take urgent steps to prevent further escalation.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

3 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

2 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

2 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

6 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

2 hours ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan