Blood donation awareness session empowers youth at virtual university Attock campus

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Save Blood Donation Society on Tuesday organized a blood donation awareness session at the Virtual University Attock Campus, highlighting the importance of blood donation among young people and students.

The session aimed to educate attendees about thalassemia and the benefits of blood donation as a social responsibility.

Led by Syed Asad Kakakhel, General Secretary of the Save Blood Donation Society, the session featured distinguished guests who shared their expertise and experiences. Arsalan Qureshi, Administrator of Virtual University Attock Campus, was the Chief Guest, while Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Founder and President of Al-Waseela Welfare Organization, was the Guest of Honor.

Other notable attendees included Dr. Shehla, a psychologist and motivational speaker, Maham Batool, a medical student and thalassemia representative, and Kareem Khan, Media Advisor at Al-Waseela Welfare.

The session emphasized the significance of blood donation in helping patients with thalassemia, a genetic disorder that affects hemoglobin production. By donating blood regularly, individuals can contribute to saving lives and improving the health outcomes of those affected by this condition.

