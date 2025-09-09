Lareeb Shines In Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Competition
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a remarkable display of artistic talent, Lareeb, a class three student from Government Girls Primary school Bazewali in Jand, Attock, has secured first position in calligraphy at the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen week competitions on Tuesday.
According to the details, the competition, held at tehsil Jand, district Attock, and Rawalpindi Division, saw Lareeb's exceptional skills recognized at the tehsil, district, and divisional levels.
In her address, Lareeb credited her success to the guidance and efforts of Headmistress Saima Talib of Government Boys Primary School Dhoke Bazewali. Madam Saima's dedication and mentorship not only provided Lareeb with knowledge but also instilled in her confidence, hard work, and courage.
On this occasion, Headmistress Saima Talib expressed pride in Lareeb's achievement, stating that it reflects the sincere efforts behind it and proves that with true dedication, teachers can elevate students to great heights. Lareeb's victory is not just a personal triumph but also a shining chapter in the history of her village, Mari, which has long been deprived of basic modern amenities, she added.
Lareeb's success was made possible through the support and encouragement of key education authorities, including CEO Education Authority Attock Dr. Muhammad Azhar, District Education Officer Syed Taqi Abbas, Deputy District Education Officer Malik Muhammad Asif, and Assistant Education Officer Abdul Salam.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
European Commission presents new guidelines to enhance resilience of critical in ..
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot
Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS
Mashhood applauds NYCCC for leading Pakistan’s youth in climate action at COY ..
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA cracks down on food businesses in Chiniot21 minutes ago
-
NDMA delivers over 9,500 tons of relief goods to Punjab: Chairman21 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot21 minutes ago
-
Mashhood applauds NYCCC for leading Pakistan’s youth in climate action at COY Punjab 202514 minutes ago
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP42 minutes ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal42 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed42 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari42 minutes ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..51 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches AI-Based online Teacher Training program14 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit1 hour ago