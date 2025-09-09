Open Menu

Lareeb Shines In Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Competition

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a remarkable display of artistic talent, Lareeb, a class three student from Government Girls Primary school Bazewali in Jand, Attock, has secured first position in calligraphy at the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen week competitions on Tuesday.

According to the details, the competition, held at tehsil Jand, district Attock, and Rawalpindi Division, saw Lareeb's exceptional skills recognized at the tehsil, district, and divisional levels.

In her address, Lareeb credited her success to the guidance and efforts of Headmistress Saima Talib of Government Boys Primary School Dhoke Bazewali. Madam Saima's dedication and mentorship not only provided Lareeb with knowledge but also instilled in her confidence, hard work, and courage.

On this occasion, Headmistress Saima Talib expressed pride in Lareeb's achievement, stating that it reflects the sincere efforts behind it and proves that with true dedication, teachers can elevate students to great heights. Lareeb's victory is not just a personal triumph but also a shining chapter in the history of her village, Mari, which has long been deprived of basic modern amenities, she added.

Lareeb's success was made possible through the support and encouragement of key education authorities, including CEO Education Authority Attock Dr. Muhammad Azhar, District Education Officer Syed Taqi Abbas, Deputy District Education Officer Malik Muhammad Asif, and Assistant Education Officer Abdul Salam.

APP/rhn/378

