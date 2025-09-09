SAU To Remain Close On September 10
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, has announced the closure of all academic and administrative activities on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in view of the prevailing rainfall and weather conditions.
According to a circular issued by the Spokesman, employees responsible for essential services have been directed to continue performing their duties as usual.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Chiniot highlights flood relief efforts1 minute ago
-
SAU to remain close on September 101 minute ago
-
Kohat's district departments scrutinized in monthly performance review1 minute ago
-
Lareeb shines in Rahmatul-lil-Alameen competition11 minutes ago
-
Blood donation awareness session empowers youth at virtual university Attock campus11 minutes ago
-
Good governance, merit, accountability stand as guiding principles of incumbent govt. PM AJK11 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Israeli attack on Doha11 minutes ago
-
Gilani strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar: FO11 minutes ago
-
ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread31 minutes ago
-
Public, private efforts vital for provision of employment to youth: Governor31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam31 minutes ago