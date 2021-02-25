Robber shot dead by accomplices bullet

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A robber was accidentally shot dead by his own gang member in the precinct of Talamba police station in wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The killed robber Ameen son of Naseem was an active member of the inter-district gang wanted in dozens of cases to the police.

According to the police spokesman, four unidentified accomplices of the said robber, riding on two motorbikes intercepted the police van and started indiscriminate firing to get released of their fellow from the police custody.

The police in retaliation and defence started firing but all of a sudden a bullet hit the arrested fellow who succumbed to injuries in police custody.

All of the attackers fled the scene by taking benefit of the darkness. Police had constituted teams to search accomplices of the killed robber.