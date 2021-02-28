Robbers gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have busted a six-member dacoits gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Kotwali police conducted a raid at the hideout of outlaws and arrested ring leader Waqas alias Dr Kashi, Zeeshan alias Sunny Butt, Qaiser alias Kimchi, Ehsan Elahi, Wajid and Waqas Rajpoot.

The police recovered three motorcycles, Rs 30,000, mobile phones, gold ornaments, illicit weapons and several bullets from them. The robbers were wanted by police in dacoity and robbery cases.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.