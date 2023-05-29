Robbers' gang busted, three held

The Taxila Police on Monday busted a robbers' gang and arrested three members, besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the various crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Monday busted a robbers' gang and arrested three members, besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the various crimes.

A sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told reporters here that a police team led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas busted "Osama gang" involved in robberies and street crimes.

The suspects were identified as Usama (ring leader), Shahzaib and Umair.

During preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed their crimes.