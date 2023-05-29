UrduPoint.com

Robbers' Gang Busted, Three Held

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Robbers' gang busted, three held

The Taxila Police on Monday busted a robbers' gang and arrested three members, besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the various crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Monday busted a robbers' gang and arrested three members, besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the various crimes.

A sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told reporters here that a police team led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas busted "Osama gang" involved in robberies and street crimes.

The suspects were identified as Usama (ring leader), Shahzaib and Umair.

During preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed their crimes.

Related Topics

Police Taxila

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab For ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment oppor ..

Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment opportunities

20 seconds ago
 Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Spending ..

Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Spending Caps, Changes to Welfare Requi ..

22 seconds ago
 SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

56 seconds ago
 Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apa ..

Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apartments' possession

59 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.