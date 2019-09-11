Robbers kill one in Kamoke

One was killed while another sustained injuries as dacoits robbed the employees of a private filling station in Kamoke on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :One was killed while another sustained injuries as dacoits robbed the employees of a private filling station in Kamoke on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police spokesman,the robbers attacked the filling station and looted the huge amount of five million rupees,then fled away from the scene.

The official further mentioned that First Investigation Report (FIR) was filed against the unidentified culprits and search operation has been started.