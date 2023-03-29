UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Rs 8m Worth Of Valuables, Cash From Mobile Shop

Published March 29, 2023

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Four armed robbers riding motorcycles looted mobile phones, costly watches, and cash worth over Rs 8 million from a mobile phone shop, here at a busy market on Tuesday.

According to the details, four armed accused riding two motorcycles reached a shop situated near Ahl-e- Hadees Chowk in the city while the owner Usman with four employees was closing the business.

The muggers forced Usman and the employees to go back into the shop, and collected 65 valuable mobile phones, and a precious watch, all valued at over Rs 7 million. They also snatched cash worth over Rs1.8 million.

They then escaped while resorting to aerial firing. Meanwhile, traders of the city expressed concerns over the rising incidents of robbery, and theft in Khanewal and demanded DPO Rana Umar Farooq to arrest the accused and recover the looted valuables and cash.

