UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Three Shops, Steal Motorbike,car

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Robbers loot three shops, steal motorbike,car

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :In separate incidents of theft and robberies three shops were looted in different parts of the city here on Friday while a motorbike and a car were stolen.

According to the police, 3 armed men riding a motorbike entered a wholesale shop selling confectionery items near Market police station and kept the shopkeeper Sandeep Kumar and 2 customers Aqeel and Waqas hostage.

They looted more than Rs 650,000 from the shop and Rs 70,000 from the customers besides a mobile phone.

The robbery was recorded in the CCTV camera according to which they remained in the shop to loot cash for 4 minutes.

The robbers easily escaped after the incident.

In another incident in the jurisdiction of Bhitai Nagar police station two unknown robbers looted cash from the cashier of a petrol pump near Burhani Nagar area on Jamshoro road.

However, the staff and a worker of tyre puncture shop Muhammad Bilal Soomro tried to resist the robbery.

The robbers shot Soomro in his leg and escaped leaving their motorbike behind.

One more shop was deprived of cash in the limits of same police station in Gulistan-e-Sajjad area.

Two armed men entered the shop of Suresh Kumar and took away Rs 20,000 cash and his mobile phone.

A car was stolen from Mir Fazal Town locality in the area of B-Section police while a Honda 125 motorbike was stolen from Phuleli area.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Mobile Road Car Robbery Honda Same Jamshoro Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

1 hour ago
 Prince Philip's will sealed for 90 years: court

Prince Philip's will sealed for 90 years: court

4 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

2 hours ago
 UN Refugee Agency Says Lacks Funding to Counter CO ..

UN Refugee Agency Says Lacks Funding to Counter COVID-19 Impact

4 minutes ago
 Zahir Jaffar's parents' bail case adjourned till S ..

Zahir Jaffar's parents' bail case adjourned till Sep 21

4 minutes ago
 Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact ..

Canada Caught Off Guard By New AUKUS Security Pact - Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.