Robbers Looted Citizen On Gun Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Four robbers at two motorbikes has looted a Saudi-returned man on gun point at Saleem intersection located within jurisdiction of Khan Garh police station on Friday.

According to police, robbers has tortured a victim named Haji Zulfikar and looted a amount of one lac rupees from him.

Police has also filed a complaint against unknown persons.

In another incident, unidentified number of thieves took away household goods along with Rs. 50, 000 cash from home of the citizen named Bilal living in Mohallah Qadirabad.

Locals of the town raised protest with demanding DPO Hassan Iqbal to take exclusive measures to control crime ratio in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

