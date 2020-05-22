UrduPoint.com
Robbers Storm House, Take Away Rs 2mln Valuables

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Robbers storm house, take away Rs 2mln valuables

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Three bandits stormed the house of a district courts employee and took away cash in local and fioreign Currency, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs 2 million.

According to the FIR [first information report], bandits entered the house of Waqas Asghar in Mohallah Kashmir Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday night, made all the family members hostage at gunpoint and took away 3,500 UAE Dirham, Rs 250,000 in cash and 13-tola gold ornaments. The police have registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused.

Meanwhile, the CIA, Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian police have busted a four-member gang of drug smugglers operating in Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot districts. The police claimed seizing 11-kg heroin worth Rs 35 lakh from them.

According to DPO Bilal Iftikhar, the gang led by Iftikhar Hussain Shah of Peshawar, who was living in Hafizabad along with Faisal Shahzad, Sakhawat Ali and Muhammad Usman, used to smuggle heroin from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to the area drug-dealer. On a tip-off, the police raided different places and arrested all members of the gang.

