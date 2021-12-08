- Home
Role Of Pakistan's Armed Forces And Intelligence Agencies In Making Balochistan A Secure Province Is Commendable. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:12 PM
Balochistan and its culture is proud of Pakistan. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said in a press release that Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and its culture is our pride. He further said that the role of Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies in making Balochistan a safe province was commendable.