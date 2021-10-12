'Role of ulema and mashaikh vital for maintaining peace in society'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that the role of ulema and mashaikh was vital for maintaining peace in the society.

Talking to a delegation of peace committee members at his office on Tuesday, he said they were happy that religious scholars of different schools of thought were once again on same page for ensuring peace in the district.

DC Musa Raza said that district administration would use all available resources to maintain religious harmony in the district.

The meeting paid rich tribute to services of the late scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and offered fateha.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad, Abdul Ghani Saqib, Hussain Ahmed Madni, Ameer Hussain and others.