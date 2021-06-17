UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Envoy Calls On Air Chief; Lauds PAF's Professionalism

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Romanian envoy calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professionalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its indigenization initiatives.

The Air Chief said that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations with each other, said a Pakistan Air Force media release.

He also extended his all out support to enhance mutual cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional support also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Romania Media All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

3 minutes ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Gave Putin Crystal Sculpture of Bison, Aviat ..

3 minutes ago

SAPM blames PML-N for setting culture of abusive ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.