ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its indigenization initiatives.

The Air Chief said that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations with each other, said a Pakistan Air Force media release.

He also extended his all out support to enhance mutual cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional support also came under discussion during the meeting.