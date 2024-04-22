Open Menu

Romina For Enhanced Role Of Children Participation In Shaping Climate Policy, Planning

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam in a meeting with the country director of Save the Children on Monday agreed on the enhanced role of children participation while shaping the climate policy and planning to address the climate challenges.

They discussed the participation of affected children in upcoming 29th conference of the parties (COP-29) meeting in Baku, a news release said.

"Pakistani affected children who are bearing the brunt of climate crisis, should apprise themselves to world's leadership on climate", she underscored.

Highlighting the world's earth day, the PM's coordinator also stressed upon the active role of children to advocate their elders to stop the use of plastic bags in accordance with National Adaptation plan ( NAP).

It was agreed that climate agenda of the ministry would be promoted country wide through children in accordance with National Determined Contributions ( NDCs).

