Roof caves in claiming three lives of a family in Jhang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Three members of a family including two children lost their lives as roof of a house collapsed in Mandi Shah Jiona, Jhang on early Wednesday morning.

Rescue officials said the roof of a dilapidated house situated in Mandi Shah Jiona caved-in due to continued rain in the area, a private news channel reported.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached at the spot and moved bodies to the hospital, rescue officials said.