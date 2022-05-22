RPO assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Imran Mehmood assumed charge of his office here on Sunday.

A smart contingent of policemen presented him salute at police lines Sargodha while DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed, SSP Investigation Sargodha Abdul Wahab and staff of RPO office were present on the occasion.

Later, RPO Babar Imran Mehmood laid a floral wreath at the monument of policemartyrs. Fatiha was also offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.