RPO, DC, CPO Offer Eid In Police Lines
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and City Police
Officer Ali Zia offered Eid-ul-Fitr in the Police Lines here on Wednesday.
After offering Eid, they met officials and distributed Eid gifts in addition to greeting them.
The police with the district administration had made tight security arrangements for celebration of Eid,
a spokesman for police department said.
