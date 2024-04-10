Open Menu

RPO, DC, CPO Offer Eid In Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and City Police

Officer Ali Zia offered Eid-ul-Fitr in the Police Lines here on Wednesday.

After offering Eid, they met officials and distributed Eid gifts in addition to greeting them.

The police with the district administration had made tight security arrangements for celebration of Eid,

a spokesman for police department said.

