RPO Discusses Legal Demands Of Jawans In Police Darbar

Published June 04, 2023 | 07:50 PM

RPO discusses legal demands of jawans in police darbar

MARDAN, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::Acting Regional Police Officer, Najeebur Rehman on Sunday visited Nowshera Police Line and held a Police Darbar to address the legal demands of police jawans.

The police darbar was attended by all the DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and a large number of police officials while DPO Nasir Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the police darba, the RPO said that all the legal demands of police jawans would be accepted on a priority basis. He said that police officials should serve their energies for combating crimes from the society and play a vital role for the complete elimination of society's problems.

He was briefed by police jawans regarding their problems over which he ordered for their resolve on the spot. He assured that merit police would be adopted for the implementation of promotion and postings.

At the end, certificates and cash prizes were distributed among police officers and jawans for best performance.

Later, he laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuda of police and offered fateha for martyred policemen.

