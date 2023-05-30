UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates Thengi Police Station New Building

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RPO inaugurates Thengi police station new building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, inaugurated the new building of Thengi Police Station along with DPO Vehari Esa Khan on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO said that the new building would provide a better environment to the public and directed police officials to ensure justice to the masses.

He further said that civil society and media have cooperated with the police due to which the criminal elements were forced to leave the district.

'Police couldn't perform well without the support of society'.

Mr Sohail said that the police personnel served the people by putting themselves behind and paid tribute to DPO Vehari and police over excellent performance.

The construction of Thengi police station building started in 2015 and about Rs 62 million funds were spent on it.

Chamber of commerce, traders, parliamentarians, media, lawyers, and civil society representatives were present.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Civil Society Lawyers Vehari Criminals 2015 Commerce Media Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit to Asia to engage with startups ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, w ..

UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinkin ..

19 minutes ago
 Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting disc ..

Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting discusses development, implementat ..

19 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

1 hour ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

2 hours ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.