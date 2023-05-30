RPO inaugurates Thengi police station new building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, inaugurated the new building of Thengi Police Station along with DPO Vehari Esa Khan on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO said that the new building would provide a better environment to the public and directed police officials to ensure justice to the masses.

He further said that civil society and media have cooperated with the police due to which the criminal elements were forced to leave the district.

'Police couldn't perform well without the support of society'.

Mr Sohail said that the police personnel served the people by putting themselves behind and paid tribute to DPO Vehari and police over excellent performance.

The construction of Thengi police station building started in 2015 and about Rs 62 million funds were spent on it.

Chamber of commerce, traders, parliamentarians, media, lawyers, and civil society representatives were present.