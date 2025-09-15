- Home
- Business
- News
- Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FE ..
Training Programs Imperative To Enhance Employee Efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (Operations) Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (Operations) Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal has said that training programs play a pivotal role in enhancing the capacity of employees and contribute significantly for improving overall performance of an organization
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (Operations) Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal has said that training programs play a pivotal role in enhancing the capacity of employees and contribute significantly for improving overall performance of an organization.
Addressing the closing ceremony of a training course for Upper Technical Subordinate Staff (Pre-Promotion) at WAPDA Engineering academy Faisalabad, he congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course and said that such courses serve as a milestone in improving institutional performance.
He said that the training programs provide opportunity for the officers and staff to upgrade their skills in line with modern requirements.
He lauded professional abilities of the participants and hoped that they would discharge their responsibilities with honesty, hard work and great dedication.
Total 38 employees from various distribution companies including Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Hazara Electric Company (HAZECO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) participated in the course.
PESCO’s Zahoor-ur-Rehman LS-I secured first position while FESCO’s Muhammad Sajid LS-I and IESCO’s Adeel Mushtaq SSO-I shared the second position. Similarly, MEPCO’s Liaqat Ali SSO-I clinched third place.
Later, the chief guest Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal distributed certificates and shields among the successful participants.
Recent Stories
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
More Stories From Business
-
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FE ..2 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister meets Iranian Minister fpr Road & Urban Development30 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth7 minutes ago
-
Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO2 hours ago
-
DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points19 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar19 minutes ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 386,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland vow to deepen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO Abbottabad urges taxpayers to file returns, sets 7 billion targets for Septem ..6 hours ago