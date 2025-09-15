Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (Operations) Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal

Open Menu

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (Operations) Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal has said that training programs play a pivotal role in enhancing the capacity of employees and contribute significantly for improving overall performance of an organization.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a training course for Upper Technical Subordinate Staff (Pre-Promotion) at WAPDA Engineering academy Faisalabad, he congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course and said that such courses serve as a milestone in improving institutional performance.

He said that the training programs provide opportunity for the officers and staff to upgrade their skills in line with modern requirements.

He lauded professional abilities of the participants and hoped that they would discharge their responsibilities with honesty, hard work and great dedication.

Total 38 employees from various distribution companies including Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Hazara Electric Company (HAZECO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) participated in the course.

PESCO’s Zahoor-ur-Rehman LS-I secured first position while FESCO’s Muhammad Sajid LS-I and IESCO’s Adeel Mushtaq SSO-I shared the second position. Similarly, MEPCO’s Liaqat Ali SSO-I clinched third place.

Later, the chief guest Engineer Umar Hayat Gondal distributed certificates and shields among the successful participants.

