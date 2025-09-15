Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Monday that the suspect, identified as Waqar, a resident of Jhangi Syedan, was seen performing the stunt on the bustling Bahria Town Phase-4 Corniche Road. Police said such actions posed serious danger to the lives and safety of the public.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took immediate notice and ordered the arrest of the culprit. DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq assigned the task to SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan and SSP Traffic Hamza Humayun.

Under the supervision of SP Sihala Khurram Ashraf and leadership of SHO Lohe Bher Fawad Khalid, a special team was constituted to trace the suspect.

Using Safe City cameras, IT resources, and human intelligence, the team successfully tracked down and arrested Waqar. The suspect, now in police custody, expressed remorse in a video statement for his reckless act.

Islamabad Police praised the dedication and professionalism of the special team, reiterating that strict action will continue against those endangering lives and violating traffic laws. The force reaffirmed its resolve to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of citizens in the federal capital.

APP-rzr-mkz