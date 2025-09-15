Open Menu

Life-threatening Road Stunt Ends In Arrest; ICT Police Nab Viral Video Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:28 PM

Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Monday that the suspect, identified as Waqar, a resident of Jhangi Syedan, was seen performing the stunt on the bustling Bahria Town Phase-4 Corniche Road. Police said such actions posed serious danger to the lives and safety of the public.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took immediate notice and ordered the arrest of the culprit. DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq assigned the task to SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan and SSP Traffic Hamza Humayun.

Under the supervision of SP Sihala Khurram Ashraf and leadership of SHO Lohe Bher Fawad Khalid, a special team was constituted to trace the suspect.

Using Safe City cameras, IT resources, and human intelligence, the team successfully tracked down and arrested Waqar. The suspect, now in police custody, expressed remorse in a video statement for his reckless act.

Islamabad Police praised the dedication and professionalism of the special team, reiterating that strict action will continue against those endangering lives and violating traffic laws. The force reaffirmed its resolve to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of citizens in the federal capital.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

RCB by-election activities start

RCB by-election activities start

15 seconds ago
 5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: ..

5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO

16 seconds ago
 Two new polio cases reported from South KP

Two new polio cases reported from South KP

17 seconds ago
 LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against Ma ..

LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions

18 seconds ago
 RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at o ..

RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court

20 seconds ago
 CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 inte ..

CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of nat ..

Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..

2 minutes ago
 Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Po ..

Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect

2 minutes ago
 Training programs imperative to enhance employee e ..

Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..

2 minutes ago
 Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex- ..

Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match se ..

Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series

7 minutes ago
 AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan