Life-threatening Road Stunt Ends In Arrest; ICT Police Nab Viral Video Suspect
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a man who was caught on a viral social media video recklessly driving a car with one foot on the steering wheel while dangerously hanging out of the side window on a busy road in the Federal capital.
An official told APP on Monday that the suspect, identified as Waqar, a resident of Jhangi Syedan, was seen performing the stunt on the bustling Bahria Town Phase-4 Corniche Road. Police said such actions posed serious danger to the lives and safety of the public.
Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took immediate notice and ordered the arrest of the culprit. DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq assigned the task to SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan and SSP Traffic Hamza Humayun.
Under the supervision of SP Sihala Khurram Ashraf and leadership of SHO Lohe Bher Fawad Khalid, a special team was constituted to trace the suspect.
Using Safe City cameras, IT resources, and human intelligence, the team successfully tracked down and arrested Waqar. The suspect, now in police custody, expressed remorse in a video statement for his reckless act.
Islamabad Police praised the dedication and professionalism of the special team, reiterating that strict action will continue against those endangering lives and violating traffic laws. The force reaffirmed its resolve to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of citizens in the federal capital.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB by-election activities start15 seconds ago
-
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO16 seconds ago
-
Two new polio cases reported from South KP17 seconds ago
-
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions18 seconds ago
-
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court20 seconds ago
-
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability2 minutes ago
-
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect2 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani2 minutes ago
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail30 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur30 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week30 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case30 minutes ago